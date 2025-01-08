Whyte anticipates thrilling atmosphere at Coral Coast

[File Photo]

McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s founding chair Jay Whyte looks forward to the hype at this year’s competition being similar to that of previous years.

Whyte says that, just like in the past, fans and supporters can expect more surprises this year, especially in terms of who to watch for in the final match.

He says with a busy schedule ahead, teams are expected to start arriving by the weekend.

Whyte adds he is looking forward to is the atmosphere at Lawaqa Park during the three-day tournament, which he and the visiting teams from overseas truly enjoy.

“I guess, you know in terms of highlights for me personally I have always loved the atmosphere that the Fijian crowds create. You know we have had so many players and identities and special guests over the years of being blown away by the atmosphere that the Fijian crowd creates and I look forward to 2025 being more of the same.”

While he has made some guesses about who might reach the final, he acknowledges that this is a crucial tournament for young players who are out for exposure.

The 14th edition of the Coral Coast 7s starts next Thursday until Saturday.

You can watch the action LIVE and Exclusive on FBC Sports.