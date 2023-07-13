We want to improve in every game says Macuata coach

Macuata got a taste of what the Skipper Cup is like over the weekend and is optimistic of positive outcomes in upcoming matches.

The side lost 25-29 to Naitasiri on Saturday, learning valuable lessons that can help improve their performance.

Interim coach Voreqe Bainimarama says he commends his players for standing up to the challenge and contesting every aspect of the match.

He says they have set a platform, and now it’s about being better in every game.

“The boys finally had a taste of what Skipper Cup is like. We thank Naitasiri for giving us lessons that we can build on against Tailevu.”

Bainimarama says their players are all new to the competition, and they’re eager to stamp their mark.

Macuata travels to Viti Levu this weekend, where they will face Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The match will kick off at 3 p.m.

In other matches, Yasawa will take on Suva at Churchill Park in Lautoka, Nadi hosts Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park, and Namosi battles Nadroga at Thompson Park.

You can watch the Naitasiri vs. Nadi match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.