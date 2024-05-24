We need to stay focussed: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are not getting distracted by race for the playoffs with the focus solely on getting a win against the Highlanders this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition always gets interesting in the last few rounds but his side is playing it one game at a time, needing to win their last two round games and other results to go their way to progress to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

“All the teams are vying for the 6th, 7th and 8th position on the ladder. While there is a lot of excitement about the top four, the bottom four is alive right into the last round so that keeps it interesting for other teams. But we need to stay focussed and prepare ourselves for a physical game against the Highlanders.”

Byrne says the Highlanders will be looking to bounce back from their 47-13 drubbing at the hands of the Blues last week.

The Highlanders host the Drua in Dunedin at 2:05pm on Sunday.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports.