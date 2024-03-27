We need to maintain intensity: Byrne

[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua need to do better to close out games and maintain their intensity throughout 80 minutes of rugby.

Coach Mick Byrne says the side played a perfect game in the first half against the Waratahs last week, leading 26-10 at halftime but were a shadow of themselves in the second spell, allowing the Australians to come back and level the game at 36-all at the end of regulation time.

Fortunately for the Drua, replacement centre, Kemu Valetini stepped up to knock over a drop goal in golden point to secure their second win of the season.

Byrne says the team needs to maintain their focus from the opening whistle.

“When you look at that game, it was all played in our defensive half. The Waratahs bench came on and were able to run hard at us and they scored three tries and our discipline let us down. Just as we were getting the ball going or making defensive tackles they came back for a penalty. So that discipline is really what made it hard for us.”

Byrne credits the replacement players for coming into the game and lifting the tempo but adds there is still work to be done in trying to maintain their match intensity.

The Drua will host the Western Force on Saturday at 1:05 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka in a doubleheader, alongside the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women.

You can watch the live coverage of the Fijian Drua and Fijian Drua Women’s matches on the FBC Sports HD Channel.