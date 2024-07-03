We can beat them: Rauluni

[Source: Fiji Broad/ Facebook]

The Fijiana XV are confident about their chances of defeating the Wallaroos in their upcoming test match.

Head coach Mosese Rauluni expressed that the team has been preparing diligently and is looking forward to an exciting game.

Rauluni also noted that the Wallaroos have a history of losing their previous test matches.

“Wallarros are in a changing phase too, like us. They’re a team that is still to be reckoned with, but we’ve got opportunities to beat them. They’ve lost all their test matches so far, but they’re still going to be strong”.



Rauluni further mentions that they are aware of what to expect and are bracing for it.

The Vodafone Fijiana XV side will face the Wallaroos in Sydney this Saturday at 6:45 PM.