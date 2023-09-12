We are sorry: Nayacalevu

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui (left), Waisea Nayacalevu.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has apologized to fans for their loss this morning at the Rugby World Cup.

The national side went down 32-26 in what was the match of the round.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Nayacalevu says they’re sorry for not getting the win.

[Source: World Rugby]

He adds they understand the expectations but it didn’t go their way in the end.

“We made a lot of mistakes on the field and we paid for it, Wales took advantage. We fought until the end but we were unlucky, unable to get that pass away.”



Head coach Simon Raiwalui says they weren’t clinical enough.

“I think we dropped a couple of balls over the try line, a couple of disallowed tries, double movement. We had chances to score at the end with a pass to win it but I think we had the opportunities but we didn’t make use of them.”

Nayacalevu also urges fans to keep on supporting them in their World Cup campaign.

The national side faces Australia in Saint Etienne next Monday at 3.45am.

