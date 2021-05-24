Warriors go down fighting

Fiji Bati winger Marcello Montoya’s try was not enough for his Warriors side as they went down 18-20 against Gold Coast Titans.

The Titans sneaked from behind in an entertaining clash at Cbus Super Stadium earlier this afternoon.

The Titans extended their lead in the 15th minute when Jayden Campbell lofted a pass to Greg Marzhew who put a huge fend on Marcelo Montoya and raced away to score under the posts.

A mistake by Philip Sami handed the Warriors field position and Wayde Egan cashed in with a try from dummy half to make it 12-6.

Marzhew then chalked up his double in the 26th minute when David Fifita put him away with a quality long ball and the Titans looked certain to lead at the break before a bizarre try to Adam Pompey levelled the scores.

Ash Taylor put in a grubber which Sami attempted to cover up but the ball spilled free and Pompey pounced, although there seemed to be plenty of doubt about the put-down. Reece Walsh’s conversion made it 18-16 to the Warriors.

After five tries in the space of 25 minutes to end the opening stanza the game then settled into an arm wrestle before Brimson put Sami away with a sweetly timed pass and the Titans led 20-18.

That’s where the scoring stopped despite the Warriors’ best efforts to pull the game out of the fire.

