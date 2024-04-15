Warriors go down fighting

[Source: Lakapi Samoa/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fiji Warriors went down fighting in their World Rugby Pacific Challenge clash against Japan XV in Samoa, losing 45-43.

The John Muller-led side trailed Japan XV 33-19 at halftime.

They mounted a spirited comeback in the second spell but the Japanese had enough in the tank to close out the match and hand the Warriors their first loss.

The Warriors will take on hosts Manuma Samoa in their next Pacific Challenge match on Saturday.