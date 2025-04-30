Wallaroos start off with clarity session in Suva

The Wallaroos 15s team arrived in Suva last night for their test match showdown with Fijiana XV this Saturday.

The team’s coaching panel wasted no time in getting down to business, conducting a clarity session at Albert Park this morning.

The focus was on ensuring that every player has a clear understanding of the game plan and their specific responsibilities within it.

Wallaroos XVs coach Jo Yapp says that the team has good depth and chemistry.

“We’ve got really good depth in the squad at the moment and this is a really good opportunity for us to see new players and to see how they respond to playing Test Match Rugby.”

Yapp acknowledged the hot conditions in Fiji but says that many of the players have previous experience playing in similar climates through the Super W competition.

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will take on the Wallaroos at 5 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Overseas viewers can catch all the action live on VITI+ for FJD 30.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Reds before the Test at 2:05pm in another Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round.

