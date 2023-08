Wales name squad for Rugby World Cup 2023

[ World Rugby.com]

The 33-man squad is made up of 19 forwards and 14 backs. Seventeen players have previous Rugby World Cup experience, while Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan have been selected to co-captain their country in their first Rugby World Cup.

Forwards

Taine Basham – Talywain | Dragons (13 caps)

Adam Beard – Birchgrove | Ospreys (47 caps) (2019 RWC)

Elliot Dee – Newbridge | Dragons | (43 caps) (2019 RWC)

Corey Domachowski – Gilfach Goch | Cardiff Rugby (2 caps)

Ryan Elias – Carmarthen Athletic | Scarlets (34 caps) (2019 RWC)

Taulupe Faletau – RTB Ebbw Vale | Cardiff Rugby | (100 caps) (2011 RWC)

Tomas Francis – Malton & Norton | Provence | (72 caps) (2015 & 2019 RWC)

Dafydd Jenkins – Porthcawl | Exeter Chiefs (7 caps)

Dewi Lake – Valley Ravens | Ospreys (9 caps)

Dillon Lewis – Beddau | Harlequins (51 caps) (2019 RWC)

Dan Lydiate – Rhayader | Dragons (71 caps) (2011 & 2015 RWC)

Jac Morgan – Cwmtwrch | Ospreys (11 caps)

Tommy Reffell – Pencoed | Leicester Tigers (10 caps)

Will Rowlands – Dragons (25 caps)

Nicky Smith – Waunarlwydd | Ospreys (44 caps) (2019 RWC)

Gareth Thomas – Newcastle Emlyn | Ospreys (22 caps)

Henry Thomas – Bath minis & juniors | Montpellier (2 caps)

Christ Tshiunza – Rhiwbina Squirrels | Exeter Chiefs (7 caps)

Aaron Wainwright – Whiteheads | Dragons (39 caps) (2019 RWC)

Backs

Josh Adams – Hendy | Cardiff Rugby (50 Caps) (2019 RWC)

Gareth Anscombe – Ponsonby | Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath (35 caps) (2015 RWC)

Dan Biggar – Gorseinon | Toulon (109 Caps) (2015 & 2019 RWC)

Sam Costelow – Pencoed | Scarlets (4 caps)

Gareth Davies – Newcastle Emlyn | Scarlets (69 Caps) (2015 & 2019 RWC)

Rio Dyer – Risca | Dragons (9 caps)

Mason Grady – Barry | Cardiff Rugby (4 caps)

Leigh Halfpenny – Gorseinon | unattached (100 Caps) (2011 & 2019 RWC)

George North – Llangefni | Ospreys (114 Caps) (2011, 2015 & 2019 RWC)

Louis Rees-Zammit – Rumney | Gloucester Rugby (27 caps)

Nick Tompkins – Old Elthamians | Saracens (28 caps)

Johnny Williams – Rams | Scarlets (6 caps)

Liam Williams – Waunarlwydd | Penlan | Kubota Spears (85 Caps) (2015 & 2019 RWC)

Tomos Williams – Treorchy | Cardiff Rugby (48 Caps) (2019 RWC)

Wales faces pool matches against Fiji (10 September), Portugal (16 September), Australia (24 September) and Georgia (7 October).