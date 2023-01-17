Vunipola left out of England's Six Nations squad

[Source: BBC Sports]

Number eight Billy Vunipola has been left out of new head coach Steve Borthwick’s 36-man England squad for the Six Nations.

Other high-profile omissions include experienced wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell.

Meanwhile, Borthwick has recalled 95-cap veteran prop Dan Cole, 35, who last played for England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

Northampton fly-half Fin Smith is one of five uncapped players in the squad.

London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins, Gloucester hooker George McGuigan, and Harlequins pair Cadan Murley and Jack Walker are the four other new caps.