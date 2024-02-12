Vota rates Crusaders highly

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota rates the Crusaders as the toughest team to play against in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The 27-year-old missed the Drua’s quarterfinal loss to the current champions last year.

However, Vota says he’s been working extra hard over the off-season to stake his claim in the midfield.

“It’s always a special feeling to play against them (Crusaders), whether we come out win or lose. For us, it’s an experience.”

Other players who’ll be vying for a spot in the midfield are Michael Naitokani, Iosefo Masi, Waqa Nalaga and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

With the departure of Kalaveti Ravouvou, Vota and Naitokani are the top bets for the number 12 jersey.

Vota says the team is looking forward to hosting the Crusaders in their first home game at Churchill Park in Lautoka on March 9th.

Meanwhile, the Drua will take on the Melbourne Rebels in their final pre-season match on Friday.

They will face the Blues in their season-opening match next weekend in Auckland.