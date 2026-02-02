Volivolitakelo 1 win inaugural Tamaya 7s

[Source: supplied]

Volivolitakelo 1 have been crowned champions of the first-ever Bula Ballers Tamaya 7s tournament, held in Nacula, marking a historic moment for grassroots rugby in the Yasawa Islands.

The winning Volivolitakelo side is made up of young players drawn from three neighbouring villages on Naviti Island, Gunu, Nasoqo and Somosomo.

The tournament was exclusively open to grassroots teams from Yasawa, providing a rare competitive platform for village-based players.

Teams competed for a total prize money of $5,000, a significant incentive at community level.

Organisers said the initiative was aimed at strengthening grassroots rugby, promoting youth development and fostering unity among Yasawa communities through sport.

The success of the inaugural Bula Ballers Tamaya 7s has raised hopes that the tournament will become a regular feature on the local rugby calendar, continuing to nurture talent from the outer islands.

The best players from the tournament will be selected to represent Yasawa in next month’s Fiji Bitter Marist 7s in Suva.

