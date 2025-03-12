Vocevoce heeds late dad’s advice

[ Source: Mes Vocevoce/facebook ]

Losing his dad while in camp with the Flying Fijians during last year’s Pacific Nations Cup is something Mesake Vocevoce will never forget.

Less than a year after losing his biggest fan, Vocevoce has risen to the challenge and continues to impress his superiors.

The former Nadi Sangam College student who played soccer in primary and secondary schools recalls the moment he received a very disturbing phone call.

“We used to talk everyday while I was on tour and one day I received a phone call from sister that my dad had passed away’. ‘I didn’t believe at first and a lot of things were going through my mind, I had a lot questions, it affected me mentally as I was preparing for the PNC, I couldn’t focus on training and also my game because I didn’t expect it.”

It was a heartbreaking moment for the then 21 year old who was the 2024 Drua Rookie of The Year.

Vocevoce says he flew to Japan on the same day after burying his dad to prepare for the PNC final.

He also says that he’ll never forget what his dad told him and that was to always be humble, train hard and give his all when he plays, also ask God to guide him.

Despite all that he’s been through, the young lock continues to impress for the Drua.

Head coach Glen Jackson says he really played well against the Chiefs.

“Mesake has been amazing we try to look after him as much as we can compared to last year because last year he played a lot of rugby for a young man including Test rugby and Super Rugby but put on another 80 minutes performance last week.”

Mesake Vocevoce and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua play Brumbies on Friday in Canberra at 8:35pm in another Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round.

The game will be aired live on FBC Sports.

