Vanuatu out, Navy in

Tournament founder Jay Whyte

The Vanuatu Women’s rugby side have withdrawn from this year’s McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says he was informed via email of the team’s inability to participate this year due to financial reasons.

“It’s a financial imposition where they just don’t have the money to get to Fiji and like many 7s teams around the world, they don’t have deep pockets. Unfortunately due to financial reasons they are not able to get across to Fiji so we are disappointed for them as well.”

Whyte says the Vanuatu team will now be replaced by the Freshet Navy side, as the first team in the waiting list.

Navy will feature in Pool C of the women’s division against the Manly Mermaids, Lillian Amazons and Ezers.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks-off next Thursday at Lawaqa Park.