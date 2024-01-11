Vakurunabili set for 7s return

[File Photo]

Some senior players in the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side are set to make their return to rugby in the next leg of the HSBC Sevens Series in Perth, Australia later this month.

Coach Ben Gollings says he is happy to see Josua Vakurunabili back in the field after missing out in the opening two tournaments in Dubai and Cape Town.

Vakurunabili missed the opening two tournaments with injury and Gollings says he is happy to see the big man back to his devastating self on the field.

“We didn’t quite knock off where we wanted to knock off but we’re certainly building. We’ve got the opportunity to bring back some senior players which is good for us. The build-up now we’ve got in terms of what we’re playing today, there is game time next week and then Coral Coast (7s) will be good game time for us is important as we develop. One of the things I noticed when I came to Fiji is that we’re a better team when we play more.”

Gollings says he will field a shadow side at the Yalovata Lomaiviti 7s in Ovalau this weekend and the Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka next Thursday.

The Perth 7s will kick-off on January 26th.