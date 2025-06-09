China, Russia navies to hold drills off China coast

Source: Reuters

The Chinese and Russian navies ‌will hold joint exercises in the waters and airspace off the Chinese city ​of Qingdao next week, ​China’s defence ministry and Russian state ⁠media said on Sunday.

“Following the ​exercises, some of the forces from ​both sides will proceed to relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean to carry out ​joint maritime patrols,” it said in ​a statement.

The drills are an annual occurrence, “aimed ‌at ⁠jointly addressing security challenges and maintaining regional peace and stability”, it said.

Russian state-run RIA news agency said ​a cruiser, ​a ⁠corvette, a diesel-electric submarine and a rescue vessel from ​Russia’s Pacific Fleet had ​arrived ⁠in Qingdao to participate in the drills, which would run from July ⁠6 ​to 13.