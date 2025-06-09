Rob Reiner satirizes Trump presidency in HBO comedy sketch

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Rob Reiner took a few more swipes at Donald Trump before his untimely death.

The When Harry Met Sally filmmaker made a surprise appearance in the second episode of Larry David’s historical sketch comedy series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America on HBO. In the episode’s final sketch, Reiner portrays George Washington as the founding father announces that he will step down at the conclusion of his second term and not seek reelection.

Reiner’s Washington addresses a crowd as he explains, “I believe that no man should serve more than two terms as president, and I hope that future presidents will follow my lead.”

An onlooker, portrayed by David, immediately starts to imagine the worst-case scenario. “What if some future president doesn’t follow your lead and runs for a third term?” he asks.

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“There are remedies for that,” Washington responds. “The Congress can pass a constitutional amendment that would prevent that.”

David’s character then asks, “What if there’s some asshole in office, some narcissistic prick who doesn’t follow the constitution?” — a thinly veiled swipe at Trump, who has repeatedly said that he’d “like to” serve a third term as president.

Washington explains that there’s protection via the checks and balances system. “Rest assured, even if this future president violated the Constitution, then the Congress of the United States and the United States Supreme Court would not allow it,” the first president says.

“But what if the Supreme Court is a bunch of yes-men, and Congress is a bunch of pussies who care more about party than country?” David’s character shouts.

Reiner’s commander-in-chief can’t imagine such a scenario. “I can’t even fathom the existence of such men,” he says. “But to further ensure the success of this grand experiment, I would suggest that after every presidential election, there be a peaceful transfer of power, where the loser accepts the results of the election and full-throatedly endorses the victor.”

David’s character continues to worry — and starts to outline multiple heinous acts of which Trump has been accused. “Anyone who wouldn’t accept the results of a free and fair election is a sociopath,” he says. “A man like that could even foment an insurrection rather than just admit that he lost. He could use the presidency to enrich himself and his family. He could send troops into American cities to terrorize and even kill American citizens, all to distract from the fact that he’s friends with a pedophile.”

He adds, “He could attack universities, even the free press, silencing anyone who dares to criticize him.”

At that point, another onlooker jumps into the conversation — and he’s played by none other than Jimmy Kimmel, who has repeatedly suggested that the Trump administration pressured ABC to put his show on hiatus after his repeated taunting of the president.

“Ah, come on. That could never happen,” Kimmel’s character says. “Are you suggesting that the president would taketh the time to challenge anyone who dare make fun of him? As if he were a big baby? I don’t see it.”

“What duly elected president would do such a thing?” Reiner’s character asks.

“An insecure lying asshole, who would even cheat at golf. He would cheat at golf,” David’s character responds.

Reiner’s Washington later adds, “He is only talking hypothetically. In reality, a man of such poor character would never be elected president in the first place.”

At the end of the sketch, the crowd devolves into a mess of physical fighting, leading Reiner’s president to defeatedly mutter, “We’re f—ed.”

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to the White House for comment.

A lifelong Democrat, Reiner was an outspoken critic of President Trump before his death in December. During an interview with MSNBC in October, the Stand By Me director opined that Trump is “mentally unfit” to serve in office, and accused him of “treason.”

Trump glibly responded to the news of the deaths of Reiner and his wife, Michele, in an apparent double homicide in December.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood,” he wrote on Truth Social shortly after the filmmaker’s death. “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Trump continued, “[Reiner] was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”.