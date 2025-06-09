Updated Skipper and Marama fixtures across two days

Updated fixtures for the Skipper Cup and Marama Championship will now see matches played across this Friday and Saturday, following a reshuffle from the previously all-Saturday schedule.

Friday’s Skipper Cup action features three matchups.

Nadi will take on Macuata at King Charles Park, with the senior match kicking off at 3 pm after the U20 clash at 1 pm.

Malolo hosts Ba at Yaweni Grounds, Mana Island, in the same time slots, while Suva faces Lautoka earlier in the day at 11 am at Bidesi Park, with their U20 match set for 1 pm.

On the women’s side, two Marama Championship games will also be played on Friday. Nadi meets Nasinu at King Charles Park, and Suva takes on Lautoka at Bidesi Park in the Bosco Trophy, both set for 11 am starts.

Saturday’s lineup includes two key Skipper Cup fixtures: Vatukoula vs Nadroga at Theodore Park and Tailevu vs Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park, with both senior games scheduled for 3 pm and U20 matches at 1 pm.

In the Marama Cup on Saturday, Namosi will clash with Nadroga at Thompson Park, Navua, at 1 pm, while Kadavu plays Yasawa at Lawaqa Park and Tailevu meets Naitasiri in Nausori, both at 11 am.

Both matches at Prince Charles Park on Friday will air LIVE on FBC Sports.









