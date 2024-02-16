Two Fiji-born players named in Rebels line-up

[Source: Melbourne Rebels/Twitter]
Two Fiji-born players have been named in the Melbourne Rebels side for the pre-season match against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this afternoon.
Former Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu has been named in the starting line-up while Maciu Nabolakasi is expected to come off the bench in the final hit-out before the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off next weekend.
Daugunu will form the Rebels back three with Glen Vaihu and fullback Andrew Kellaway.
Rebels coach Kevin Foote has named a full-strength side that includes seven Wallaby players such as Rob Leota, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Carter Gordon, Josh Kemeny and Kellaway.
The Rebels will host the Fijian Drua at 5:30pm today.