Two Fiji-born players named in Rebels line-up

[Source: Melbourne Rebels/Twitter]

Two Fiji-born players have been named in the Melbourne Rebels side for the pre-season match against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this afternoon.

Former Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu has been named in the starting line-up while Maciu Nabolakasi is expected to come off the bench in the final hit-out before the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off next weekend.

Daugunu will form the Rebels back three with Glen Vaihu and fullback Andrew Kellaway.

Rebels coach Kevin Foote has named a full-strength side that includes seven Wallaby players such as Rob Leota, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Carter Gordon, Josh Kemeny and Kellaway.

The Rebels will host the Fijian Drua at 5:30pm today.