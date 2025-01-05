Tuicuvu’s double help Toulon beat Racing

[Source: Icon Sport]

Former Flying Fijians Setareki Tuicuvu and Vinaya Habosi lit up Stade Mayol with standout performances in Toulon’s 36-24 victory over Racing 92 in a pulsating Top 14 clash.

Tuicuvu was the star for the home side, crossing the try line twice, while Habosi scored a crucial try for Racing 92.

Toulon dominated the first half, taking a commanding 24-10 lead with Tuicuvu’s double complemented by tries from Thomas Drean and Facundo Isa.

Racing 92 clawed back through scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec, who scored two tries and added points with his boot, but Toulon’s relentless attack sealed the game.

Josua Tuisova, another Flying Fijian, also featured prominently for Racing 92.