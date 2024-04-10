Tove to debut against Rebels

Repeka Tove will debut in Super Rugby Women this weekend, starting on the wing.

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s head coach Mosese Rauluni has made some changes to the lineup following last weekend’s win over the Brumbies.

Repeka Tove will debut in Super Rugby Women this weekend, starting on the wing.

Salanieta Nabuli continues as loosehead prop after an impressive performance last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Keleni Marawa starts as hooker alongside Vika Matarugu at tighthead prop.

Asinate Serevi and Jade Coates remain as locks, while Nunia Daunimoala and Sulita Waisega continue in the back row.

Captain Karalaini Naisewa remains at number eight.

Evivi Senikarivi returns at halfback, partnering with Salanieta Kinita at flyhalf.

Adita Milinia joins Tove on the wings, and Merewai Cumu pairs with Vani Arei in the centers.

Atelaite Buna moves to fullback. Litia Marama covers hooker on the bench, with Anasimeci Korovata returning as reserve loosehead prop.

Tiana Robanakadavu and Teresia Tinanivalu provide cover for the middle and back rows.

Setaita Railumu is the backup halfback, while Merewalesi Rokouonois serves as reserve flyhalf.

Luisa Tisolo provides cover for the rest of the backline.

The Drua and Melbourne Rebels will clash at 7.05pm this Friday.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.