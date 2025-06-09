Tough road ahead as Fijiana target breakthrough

Source: Fiji Rugby

A showdown with Canada and Scotland will give the Vodafone Fijiana XVs a real chance to show how much they have improved since making their World Cup debut three years ago.

Reaching the knockout stages may be a big ask, but Fiji’s ability to pull off surprises means they remain one of the tournament’s most dangerous underdogs.

The national women’s side announced themselves in 2022 with a famous 21-17 win over South Africa.

Heavy losses to England and France highlighted the gap to the world’s best, but the experience set the stage for rapid progress.

That rise has been boosted by the Fijian Drua’s success in Australia’s Super W competition, where two titles and a third-place finish in 2025 created a true pathway for local players.

Most of the current squad comes from the Drua, giving Fiji valuable combinations and chemistry heading into the tournament.

Former Wales coach Ioan Cunningham has worked on keeping Fiji’s trademark flair while adding the discipline needed to compete at the highest level.

“The Fiji style of play is very much around the offload, just reaction, being natural and enjoyment. We want to keep that in our game, but we’ve also had to get across that sometimes patience with the ball is key. If we stick to the process, we can surprise a few people.”

Fiji open their Pool B campaign against world No. 2 Canada in York, before a pivotal meeting with Scotland in Salford.

The Scots thrashed them 59-15 last year, but Cunningham’s side believe the gap is narrowing.

Their final pool clash sees the coach face his homeland Wales at Sandy Park in Exeter.

Fijiana meets Canada first at 4.30am on Sunday.

