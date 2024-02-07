TotalEnergies joins Fijian Drua family

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and TotalEnergies have signed a new partnership today at TotalEnergies’ headquarters in Walu Bay.

TotalEnergies becomes Fijian Drua’s official energy partner in a two-year deal.

Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says the decision to collaborate stems from their anticipation of promising developments within the energy and fuel sector.

Article continues after advertisement

Evans adds that there are dedicated individuals in the sector putting in the effort to bring about responsible and meaningful change.

“It’s a really and very interesting bit of what we’re about because the Drua it’s abit more than a rugby club, it’s a project – it’s about giving Fijians their own team.”

He says this partnership brings about interesting bits of what the Fijian Drua is about and is looking forward to the partnership being effective for both parties.

Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Fiji, Dennis Michael Cuaycong says the partnership is poised to bring positive impacts, both on and off the field and they are eager to power the team’s journey to success and contribute to the vibrant energy of Fijian rugby.