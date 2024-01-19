Torooti eyes Fijiana 7s comeback

Mount Masada halfback Mereula Torooti

Mount Masada halfback Mereula Torooti is hoping to make her comeback into the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side for the Perth 7s next week after a one-year absence.

The 27-year-old injured her shoulder last year and had to undergo surgery, ruling her out from national duties.

Hailing from Nawairabe village in Navosa, Torooti has been in impressive form for the shadow Fijiana side at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka but admits she needs to do more to impress national coach Saiasi Fuli.

Mount Masada has been recording cricket scores at the tournament, defeating Pacific Nomads 53-12 before thumping Western Drifters 41-0.

The side will face Kadavu in its third pool game at 9:36am today.