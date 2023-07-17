Tonga looks organized: Raiwalui

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The past two weeks of training together will be put to the test on Saturday when the Fiji Water Flying Fijians host Tonga in the Punjas Test Series.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui is impressed with the Ikale Tahi after beating Australia A in Nukualofa last week.

The Tongans have the advantage having a game under their belt while Raiwalui will work things around before selecting his final 33 member squad for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Raiwalui says Tonga has a good squad.

“Yeah they played really well, look really well organized so it will be a tough match.”

The national coach is also thankful to have Fijian Drua star Joseva Tamani in camp.

“He had a knee injury at the end of the season, trained well, recovered well and we’ve brought him back into camp, good to have him here.”

Fiji will play Tonga at 3pm Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.