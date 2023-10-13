Timely boost for Fiji 7’s

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

In a significant show of support, Neptune Pacific Direct Line, a leading shipping and logistics company in the region, has stepped up to assist the Fiji Airways 7s team.

The company has generously provided the national team with a 40-foot container to store their essential training gear and equipment at the Fiji Rugby High-Performance Unit in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

National 7s coach Ben Gollings says the timely assistance from Neptune Pacific Direct Line addresses a crucial need for the team.

He emphasizes the importance of having the necessary storage space for their training equipment and that the container not only provides a secure place but also facilitates the smooth transition between training sessions.

He adds having the container at Lawaqa Park is also convenient, given that the squad is currently camped in Sigatoka in preparation for the Pacific Games in November as well as the 2023-2024 World Rugby Sevens Series, which kicks off in Dubai on December 1st.