The boys are ready: Waqa

Etonia Waqa

As the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua gears up for the challenging times ahead, Etonia Waqa believes that they are ready.

Waqa says that they have been undergoing rigorous training to prepare for the season.

He adds that there have been improvements, which is a positive thing.

“All our running scores are improving…our running scores. I think the boys are getting fit.”



Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Bryne (left), Etonia Waqa

Moreover, the lock says they are looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd.

The Fijian Drua will face the Blues on the 23rd of next month in Auckland.