Teams still await prize money, stuck in Savusavu

[Source: Dominion Brothers Rugby/ Facebook]

The Dominion Brothers Rugby club, winners of the Hidden Paradise Savusavu 7s that was held over the weekend in Savusavu, have expressed their concerns over not receiving any prize money.

The club had an Under-21 team and a main team, both of which played and won six matches each.

Their teams are owed $6,000 each.

Article continues after advertisement

Trainer Epeli Male finds this disappointing, as the teams put in a lot of hard work to be part of the competition.

“The players are all still waiting in Savusavu. We’re still looking for the event organizer. We looked for him and he’s said that the prize money still has not been signed by.. Not too sure but I think one of the bosses from the Town council in Savusavu.”

Male criticizes the organizers for their lack of consideration towards the teams who made sacrifices to participate.

As of now, the players are still waiting for a call from Hidden Paradise Savusavu 7s organizer James Vunituraga.

They need the cash prize to return to Suva, as most of them only paid for one-way boat fare.

Attempts to get comments from Vunituraga have been unsuccessful.