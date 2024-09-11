Tamani excited to be back

Fijian Drua loose forward Joseva Tamani is excited to be back in Drua colors after a season in France.

The Ovalau lad is raring for the new season to get underway and cannot wait to play at home.

He says that while he learned a lot during his time at Colomiers in the second tier of professional rugby competition in France, he missed the atmosphere around the Fijian Drua.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a great feeling going to France, but a part of me still wanted to play for the Drua, so I’m excited to be given a chance to join the Drua again.”

The 27-year-old adds that his goal is to wear the white jumper of the national team soon and is working hard to achieve it.