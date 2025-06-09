Tamani and Siqila start

(L-R) Sakiusa Siqila and Terio Tamani [ Source: World Rugby / file photo ]

Two Fiji 7s reps will start for FMF Suva today when they play Malolo at Mana Island.

Terio Tamani and Sakiusa Siqila are in the run on team at Yawini Park.

Tamani will wear the number nine jersey while Siqila is the starting fullback.

Suva has also named a big and experienced forward pack with the likes of Inoke Ravuiwasa, Apolosi Tora, Nemani Sarasau and captain Mosese Naiova.

Sevuloni Lutu and Levani Kuruimudu form a solid midfield combination with speedster Paul Dolokoto also in the mix.

Malolo hosts Suva at 3pm today.

Games tomorrow sees Ba and Tailevu play at Burebasaga ground, Macuata hosts Lautoka at Subrail Park, Nadi travels to Vatukoula.

Nadroga will also challenge Naitasiri for the Inkk Farebrother trophy at 3pm tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can watch this match live and exclusive on FBC TV.

