Tailevu North thrashes Ratu Navula to boon spot in U19 final

Tailevu North College delivered one of the biggest defeats of the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition, thumping Ratu Navula College 33-13 in the Under-19 semi-final this afternoon.

Less than five minutes into the match, Tailevu North struck early, breaking through the defense from 30 meters out to score the opening try and take a 5-0 lead.

Ratu Navula responded shortly after the restart, gradually pushing into Tailevu North’s territory and earning a penalty, which they converted to close the gap to 5-3.

Both teams added a try each over the next 20 minutes, bringing the score to 10-8 in favor of Tailevu North.

A well-executed set-piece inside Ratu Navula’s 22-meter line saw Tailevu North cross over in the right corner, extending their lead to 15-8 before the break.

Tailevu North came out stronger in the second half, adding a penalty kick to stretch their lead to 18-8.

They continued to dominate possession and territory, scoring another try minutes later to push the score to 23-8.

Immediately after the restart, Tailevu North capitalized on a loose ball and scored again, increasing their advantage to 28-8.

Ratu Navula managed to respond with a hard-fought try—their first since halftime—narrowing the deficit to 28-13 with 30 minutes remaining.

However, Tailevu North sealed the match with a brilliant break from 60 meters out, scoring on the left wing to make it 33-13.

They will now face Nasinu Secondary School in the final next weekend.

