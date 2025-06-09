Tailevu North seek redemption against Nasinu

[Photo Credit: FBC's Gold FM]

Twelve months after being knocked out by Nasinu in the Under-18 quarterfinal, Tailevu North College will have their shot at redemption when the two sides meet again, this time in the U19 Deans final.

For the Korovou-based school, it is a historic occasion, their first-ever appearance in a national rugby final.

Team manageress Asenaca Kaitabu says last year’s defeat is still fresh, but the team is determined to embrace the challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes, for sure, we lost to Nasinu last year during our quarter-finals. We are not underestimating them. We are taking everything as it comes. We respect Nasinu Secondary School. They’ve been there, they’ve experienced going to the championships.”

Kaitabu also highlighted the overwhelming support that has carried the team this far.

“First of all, we would like to thank the community at large, especially here in Korovou, especially with the school management and committee who have been financially supporting us, and especially to our beloved parents and guardians.”

The 2025 Weet-Bix Raluve and Vodafone Deans finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can stream it LIVE on Viti Plus for $69FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.