Tailevu North College Edges Naitasiri Secondary to earn spot in Semifinals

Tailevu North College has booked their place in the Vodafone Deans Under-19 semifinals after a narrow 18–17 victory over Naitasiri Secondary School in a closely fought quarterfinal at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Both teams traded points in an evenly matched contest, with strong defence and determined runs from both sides keeping the scoreline tight.

The intensity on the field kept spectators engaged from the opening whistle to the final play.

Tailevu North showed composure under pressure, especially in the second half, as they held off repeated attacking attempts from Naitasiri.

Their disciplined defence and ability to absorb pressure proved decisive in maintaining their slim lead.

In the dying minutes, Naitasiri came close to scoring a winning try, but a handling error cost them possession.

Tailevu North quickly kicked the ball into touch at the sound of the final hooter to seal the win.

Moments later, fans and supporters of Tailevu North College rushed onto the field, embracing the players in celebration as the team secured their spot in this year’s semifinals.

