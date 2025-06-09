Vuvuzelas banned at BOG

Fans are reminded that Vuvuzelas will not be allowed inside Four R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba during the 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants.

The Fiji Football Association is continuing a restriction enforced at all its tournaments.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says the measure is aimed at ensuring everyone can enjoy the football in a comfortable environment, particularly senior citizens.

The Fiji FA has been enforcing the ban on vuvuzelas at all its tournaments, and the same will apply during the BOG.

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Yusuf says this is mainly out of respect for the senior citizens who come to the stadium to watch and enjoy football.

He says they want everyone, young and old, to be comfortable while watching the matches.

Yusuf clarifies that traditional instruments such as taasa and udha will be allowed, but supporters using them must be mindful of those around them.

The first match on Friday kicks off at 1 pm with Suva taking on Navua and Labasa faces Nasinu at 3pm.

At 5pm Rewa meets Lautoka before Nadi and Ba face off at 7pm.

You can catch all BOG games live commentaries on Radio Fiji 2.