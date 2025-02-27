Tabuavou's Drua debut; a whirlwind of pace and passion

Inia Tabuavou

Inia Tabuavou’s first Super Rugby and Fijian Drua appearance against the Hurricanes in Napier was, by his own account, “an unreal experience.”

Stepping onto the field, he immediately recognized the stark difference in pace and skill compared to his previous rugby experiences.

The 23-year-old Lautoka native said it was a different type of rugby, with the sheer speed of play, particularly out wide, requiring swift adaptation.

While playing in Super Rugby wasn’t a specific long-term goal, Tabuavou expressed no regrets about returning to Fiji to join the Drua.

He had initially aimed to excel with Racing 92 in France’s Top 14 competition, but the opportunity to play at home proved irresistible. Tabuavou says playing alongside established Fijian rugby stars, whom he had watched on television since his school days, was a dream come true.

“Just to play alongside some big names in Fijian rugby, like Peni Ravai, Frank Lomani, Tevita, to name a few, is just an unreal experience. And yes, I can’t wait to play with them throughout the season.”

Reflecting on the match against the Hurricanes, Tabuavou identified discipline as a key takeaway.

Tabuavou was awestruck by the passionate support of the Fijian fans, who turned an away game into a home-like atmosphere.

He looks forward to continuing to build upon his experience and growing with the team throughout the season.

The Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Waratahs will be at 8:35 pm tomorrow.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

