Suva not to let home-crowd down

Suva side during their semi-final last week against Nadroga

FMF Suva will be sure to put forth the best of their on-field performance as they anticipate a strong home-crowd support system when they take on the defending champions Jacks Nadi in the Skipper Cup final this afternoon.

Captain James Brown says their mistakes and handling errors in the semifinal should be a thing of the past when the clock strikes 7pm.

Brown says though they’ve had to brush up on the errors that are an eyesore from the semi-final, they will not let that stop the hosts from fighting until the last whistle.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva will be on the edge to fight for the title against the formidable reigning champions at 7pm tomorrow.

Their Under-20 squad also takes on Naitasiri at 5pm.

You can watch both matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.