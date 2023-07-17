Suva next for Skipper Cup champs

[Source: Supplied]

Defending Skipper Cup champions Nadi will need to be better next week when they face FMF Suva.

Following their 16-14 loss to Naitasiri on Saturday, the jetsetters will start their preparations for Suva today.

Decision making proved to be Nadi’s downfall, something they’ll seriously look at before playing unbeaten Suva says aassistant coach, Cohan Politini.

“That’s pressure rugby and we expected that from them and we saw where the space was and we supposed to play out wide but I think what let us down today was probably some poor decision making.”

Nadi hooker, Maikeli Sivo says they’ll need a few areas to tighten up on before taking on the capital city side.

There’ll be no Skipper Cup games this weekend due to the Punjas Test Series opener between the Fiji Water Flying Fijians and Tonga on Saturday.