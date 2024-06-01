Suva keeps ANZ Bosco Cup

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Suva women’s rugby team has clinched the ANZ Bosco Cup in style with a dominant 34-10 victory against Yasawa.

The win, witnessed by enthusiastic fans at Ratu Cakobau Park, marks Suva’s unbeaten run throughout the tournament.

Captain Akosita Marr credited her team’s hard work and thanked sponsors and fans for their support.

Article continues after advertisement



Suva women’s rugby team [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Suva’s triumph is historic, making them the first team to lift the ANZ Bosco Cup.