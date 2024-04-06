Suva grinds out hard fought win

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]
Suva survived a scare to earn a 22-20 win over Namosi in Skipper Cup rugby today.
The two sides put up an entertaining encounter at Bidesi Park.
Down 7-8 at halftime, Suva managed to do enough in the second spell for the win.
Nadroga put up a solid showing thumping hosts Tailevu 31-16.
Naitasiri beat Macuata 27-21, while Lautoka won 27-15 over Ba.
In the women’s grade, Lautoka defeated Navosa Nasinu won against Naitasiri 24-12, Namosi fell 13-20 to Suva while Nadroga defeated Tailevu 59-10.
In the Skipper Cup Under-20, Ba narrowly defeated Lautoka 18-17 and Naitasiri escaped against Macuatu 17-11.
Nadroga outclassed Tailevu 14-5 while Suva continues to dominate as they defeated Namosi 24-13.
