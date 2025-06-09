Suva Grammar thumps St Vincent

The Sea-Side Lions Under-14 side delivered a strong performance this morning, defeating St. Vincent College 41–8 in their Deans quarterfinal clash at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

From the opening whistle, Suva Grammar controlled the match, applying constant pressure and keeping play largely in their opponent’s half.

Suva Grammar opened the scoring with a converted try before adding three more tries and a penalty. St. Vincent’s only points in the first half came from a penalty try, with the halftime scoreboard reading 29–3 in favour of the Grammar side.

Early in the second half, St. Vincent made the most of a one-player advantage, after Suva Grammar was reduced to 14 men, to cross for a try.

However, the Suva side quickly regained control, scoring another try before adding their final points right at the full-time whistle.

The win sees the Sea-Side Lions progress to the Deans Under-14 semifinals, carrying strong momentum into the next stage of the competition.

