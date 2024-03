[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Suva Under-20 women’s team maintains their unbeaten streak in round three of the ANZ Marama Cup, dominating the Yasawa team with a 115-0 victory this morning at Bidesi Park in Suva.

Having won against Navosa and Lautoka in rounds one and two, Suva aims to keep their winning momentum throughout the season.

In another match, Lautoka U20 also secured a significant win, defeating Nasinu 61-0.