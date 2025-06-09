Super Rugby spin-off: new comp to fix fixture shortage

The Waratahs, Reds, Brumbies and Force will square off in a new competition, in September-October. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Rugby Australia have moved to fill a gaping, five-year fixtures hole by confirming a rapid-fire Super Rugby AUS tournament.

The ACT Brumbies, NSW Waratahs, Queensland Reds and Western Force will face off against each other over three rounds in September, with the top two teams then contesting a grand final on October 5.

The national under-19 competition will run alongside it and include multiple double-headers.

It comes five years after the second-tier National Rugby Championship was axed as part of cost-saving measures following the COVID-19 pandemic.

That competition nurtured players like Harry Wilson and Fraser McReight, as well as coaches like Brad Thorn, before they burst onto the Super Rugby scene with the Queensland Reds.

But its absence has created a troublesome gap, and lack of domestic playing opportunities compared to rival nations, that has finally been addressed.

“We have worked closely with the Super Rugby clubs to identify a suitable window within our domestic competition calendar to play more meaningful, quality matches,” RA high performance boss Ben Whitaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This first iteration of Super Rugby AUS will address that need, support the ongoing growth and development of the players and high performance staff, and give rugby fans more opportunities to watch their favourite Super Rugby teams in action.

“The Super Rugby Pacific season is relatively short and sharp, and the contracted players who aren’t involved with Wallabies can go a long time between games at that level, especially once club rugby finals commence in August.”

Venues and kick-off times are yet to be finalised.

