Strong Fijiana 15s lineup for Samoa

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Inoke Male has named his best possible lineup to on take Samoa in the Oceania Championship today.

Prop Siteri Rasolea is back to team up with Bitila Tawake and Keleni Marawa up front.

Asinate Serevi and the in form Mereoni Nakesa are the locks while Raijieli Daveua moves to blindside flanker and Sulita Waisega is back at seven with captain Sereima Leweniqila packing down at number eight.

Kolora Lomani starts at halfback and Luisa Tisolo at flyhalf with the midfield pair of Merewai Cumu and Ana Maria Naimasi.

Vani Arei moves to the wing with Raijieli Laqeretabua and Reapi Ulunisau at fullback.

The Fijiana faces Samoa at 6pm at Bond University ground on the Gold Coast in Australia.