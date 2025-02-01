Strong bond fuels Drua's hopes

Inia Tabuavou [Source: Fijian Drua]

With the first game of the season two weeks away, new Fijian Drua player Inia Tabuavou is confident the team’s bond will be a key strength in their campaign.

The pre-season has not only been about physical preparation but also about fostering unity among the players.

Tabuavou believes that this will translate into strong performances on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think it’s just unity. I can feel it, I can see where the boys, the strength we can feel in the training and off the field. The boys, the bond, something very strong. Some new boys coming in. We’re very careful, we feel at home.”

Looking ahead to their opener against the Brumbies, Tabuavou emphasized the importance of addressing areas where the team needs improvement.

With unity and a determined focus on their game plan, the Drua are setting their sights on a successful start to the season.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Brumbies in their opening match of the 2025 Shop and Save super rugby season at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will air live on FBC Sports.