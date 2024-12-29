Stino can’t wait to get back on the field

Selestino Ravutaumada

In less than two months, Fijian Drua fans will be able to watch their star winger, Selestino Ravutaumada back in action.

Ravutaumada has been a standout for the Drua in the last two seasons and took it to another level when he played for the Flying Fijians.

The Taveuni man is itching to get back to business after recovering from an injury, and he can’t wait to dance on the park again.

Article continues after advertisement

“Rehab is going good, I’m just working on a couple of movements and range and it’s getting better every day”.

The Drua are on a break and they’ll be back in camp after the New Year to prepare for the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season that’ll start in February.