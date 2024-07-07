Springboks confirm No. 1 status by beating Six Nations champion Ireland

[Source: AP]

South Africa ended eight years of hurt at the hands of Ireland when it won their No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown 27-20 at Loftus Versfeld this morning.

They met only three previous times in those eight years, and Ireland gave South Africa its only loss at the Rugby World Cup last year, but the record niggled the Springboks, who have tagged this two-test series “Unfinished Business.”

The world champion Springboks deserved to underline their top-dog status, but their second most capped team in history was squeezed of every drip of experience. They had luck and got the rub of Television Match Official Ben Whitehouse.

With the game on a knife edge, Whitehouse found reason to rule out a try for Ireland’s James Lowe, and confirm a try for South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe when he couldn’t see if Lowe stepped in touch beforehand.

Kolbe’s converted try made it 20-8, but in a frantic last six minutes Ireland had a try attempt ruled out, scored a minute later through Conor Murray, and closed to within five again. But then South Africa’s five-meter scrum obliterated Ireland’s and referee Luke Pearce awarded a penalty try.

That secured victory in the 78th minute of South Africa’s first game of the year despite Ryan Baird’s late try from a Lowe offload for the Six Nations champions.

“I can’t explain how great it has been to just come back and be with the boys,” Boks captain Siya Kolisi told Sky Sports. “This team is so special. What we did in 2023 was for the people, so to come back and play here is really special.”

Ireland, trying to win in South Africa for only the second time in 118 years, has another chance in Durban next weekend, and can square a series for the first time.

“There are a lot of positives to take out of our performance but little bits here and there, playing against a side as good as this, they are going to punish you,” Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony told Sky Sports. “We’ll … fix a few things and look forward to next week.”