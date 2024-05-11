Southern side finally earn derby success in Super Rugby Pacific

[Source: NZ Herald]

Every week seems to bring a new low for the Crusaders.

The latest, coming at the bottom of the country against opponents well accustomed to the depths of Super Rugby, must hurt more than most.

The Highlanders rode a thrilling first-half performance to their first win over New Zealand opposition in more than three years, dealing their fallen rivals yet another blow in a season from hell.

Article continues after advertisement

The southern side had lost their last 19 local derbies in Super Rugby, their status as the country’s fifth-best team exemplified by an average losing margin of 19.1 points in that span.

But no more. Instead of merely sneaking into the playoffs, victory on Saturday night saw the Highlanders open a bit of breathing room in seventh, condemning the defending champions to the unseemly scrap for the final postseason berth.

The Crusaders, improbably, can still win that battle, though that would first require them to win a couple of games.

Not without their moments at Forsyth Barr Stadium, the visitors were nonetheless a distant second on the night, scoring two of their tries against 14 men and adding another as consolation.

The final whistle left coach Rob Penney looking a defeated man in the coaches’ box, and why wouldn’t he be slumped in his chair? His first year in charge has now brought 10 losses, the most in franchise history.

Penney must have thought a few things were in his side’s favour going into the match. Codie Taylor was returning from a six-month sabbatical, the Crusaders had owned this rivalry with nine wins in 10, and the Highlanders were hardly bringing much pedigree of their own.

Indeed, when the game kicked off, the two southern sides could barely spot their northern foes occupying the first three places in the Super Rugby standings. The Highlanders’ and Crusaders’ combined points tally would have left them still six short of the Chiefs.

But with the teams at a similar level of quality, that parity made for an enthralling first half, as the Highlanders ran all over their opponents — when they weren’t having their own defence shredded.