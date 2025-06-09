“Skipper Cup talent needs time to reach test level”: Byrne

With the Rugby World Cup still nearly two years away, questions are being raised about whether standout performers from Fiji’s domestic competitions could force their way into the Flying Fijians setup.

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says while local talent is abundant, bridging the gap between provincial rugby and the demands of Test and Super Rugby remains the biggest challenge.

He stressed that selection is not about skill alone, but about whether players can physically cope with the intensity of the international game.

“Currently, the level of players in the Skipper Cup, while there’s a lot of talent there, just can’t meet the demands of Super Rugby standards.

It’s got nothing to do with rugby talent, it’s about the level of workload and work rate, which is only around 40 to 50 percent of what’s required for a Test match.”

Byrne acknowledged ongoing efforts by Fijian Drua to close that gap, pointing to improved collaboration and development pathways under the leadership of Drua officials.

He said those initiatives could eventually open the door for local players, but player welfare remains a key consideration.

