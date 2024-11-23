Skipper aware of Flying Fijians threat

Caelan Doris [Source: Irish Rugby]

Ireland number eight and captain, Caelan Doris, is well aware of what his side will be up against tomorrow morning in Dublin.

Just like the Flying Fijians, the home team had their captain’s run in a cold Aviva Stadium.

Doris says they definitely respect Fiji and how they play.

He also says they’re aware of Fiji’s pace, skillset and the way they throw the ball around.

The skipper adds Fiji has a powerful team and it’s going to be a very physical game.

Speaking after the captain’s run, Doris also says he remembers playing the Fijians a couple of years back and how physical it was.

Ireland hosts the Flying Fijians at 3:10am tomorrow.